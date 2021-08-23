Beanie Feldstein has just landed her much deserved first major magazine cover.

The “Impeachment: American Crime Story” star is gracing the cover of W Magazine The Pop & Fall Fashion issue.

Feldstein will soon star as Monica Lewinsky in the newest installment of “AMS” which she opened up about being Lewinsky’s “bodyguard”.

“It’s my job to portray her pain, because I feel so much for her… Monica and I are cut from the same cloth in so many ways…We’re both Jewish girls from L.A. who listen to show tunes on the treadmill! But still, I never felt less in my comfort place than when I was playing Monica,” Feldstein said.

RELATED: Get The First Glimpse Of Beanie Feldstein As Monica Lewinsky In ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

Beanie Feldstein. Photo: Inez & Vinoodh/W Magazine

“Obviously, I’m queer, so I don’t know if I’d flirt with the president, but who knows? When Clinton shined his light on you, there was no better feeling in the world. It wouldn’t matter if you were male, female, nonbinary, queer. When that man put his spotlight on you, the world fell away. And if I was 22 and the most powerful person in the world focused his high beams on me, I would probably do the exact same thing as Monica,” she added.

Feldstein also hilariously recalled a near wardrobe malfunction at last year’s Oscars as she wore a halter dress representing “big, low-hanging Jewish breasts.”

“The halter on the dress was struggling. It was hanging on for dear life,” Feldstein said, detailing how the clasp “gave way” with 18 seconds before she had to step on stage.

Beanie Feldstein. Photo: Inez & Vinoodh/W Magazine

RELATED: ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’: Beanie Feldstein Says She Feels Like Monica Lewinsky’s ‘Bodyguard’

“Luckily, someone backstage had a safety pin and reclasped me, but I almost flashed the entire world that night,” she added. “The moral of this story is, I’m a busty, low-hanging Jewish girl, and you have to be who you are. Which means no more halters.”

Beanie Feldstein. Photo: Inez & Vinoodh/W Magazine

Apart from her anticipated take on Lewinsky, she will also take on the starring role in Broadway’s Funny Girl, a role originated by Barbra Streisand.

RELATED: Beanie Feldstein To Lead Revival Of ‘Funny Girl’ On Broadway, Lea Michele Responds

“My first celebrity crush was Barbra. My mom made me a leopard coat and hat, and I did a full photo shoot in my driveway,” Feldstein said, before adding her brother Jonah Hill ruined the moment. “Actually, Jonah skateboarded through and knocked me down, so there are tons of pictures of me crying in my Funny Girl costume.”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” premieres Sept. 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.