Kylie Jenner’s latest Instagram pic has fans talking.

The mogul shared a sexy photo promoting her Kylie Swim line just days after multiple sources confirmed Jenner and Travis Scott were expecting their second child.

In the picture, Jenner stretches out in an orange bikini has water splashes on her. Noticeably, there is no baby bump.

Jenner also shared more behind the scenes shots from shooting the campaign on her Instagram Stories.

Kylie Jenner. Photo: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Of course, Jenner was able to hide her first pregnancy from fans when expecting Stormi, 3. There is also no date on when she shot the campaign.

Every pregnancy is different, but most women don’t start showing in their pregnancy until 16-20 weeks.

While Jenner hasn’t publically confirmed she is expecting baby No. 2, multiple sources told ET Stormi was going to be a big sister.

“Kylie and Travis are expecting their second child together. The couple is very excited to have another kid and give Stormi a sibling,” a source says. “Kylie and Travis have talked about growing their family for a while and have always been on the same page with wanting more kids.”

“Kylie loves being pregnant and enjoyed her last pregnancy out of the public eye, she wanted to be able to have some of that same experience this time — but it was not the best kept secret!” a second source adds. “Everyone is so happy for her. She and Travis are in a great place, and this is something they talked about and really planned for.”