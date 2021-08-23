Demi Lovato is celebrating their birthday in style.
Heading to the Maldives for their 29th time around the sun, Lovato shared a photo dump of them in laying on the beach and lounging poolside in a white swimsuit.
RELATED: Demi Lovato Says Goodbye To ‘Melon Cake’ In New Music Video
“Alexa play Birthday Suit by @duckwrth,” Lovato captioned the pics days after their Aug. 20 birthday.
“Nice tush,” Chelsea Handler quipped.
Ahead of their birthday, Lovato celebrated body positivity with a new song titled “Melon Cake” about their experience with an eating disorder.
“No more melon cakes on birthdays,” they sing in the chorus. “No more barricades in doorways/Finally get to do things my way.”
RELATED: Demi Lovato Says Split From Max Ehrich Was The ‘Best Thing’ To Happen To Them: ‘I Really Started To Identify’ As Non-Binary
“The song is me saying goodbye to melon cake,” Demi, who celebrated their second birthday in a row eating actual birthday cake, said in a statement. “It was a big step for me, and I wanted to celebrate it.”