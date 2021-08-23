Click to share this via email

Jill Duggar’s little man is off to school.

The “Counting On” star shared pictures of her son, Israel David, 6, heading to grade one.

“1st day of 1st grade was last week for this big guy! 😃Its hard to believe we are already here!! 😢,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Jill and husband Derick Dillard are also parents to Samuel Scott, 4, and fur baby Fenna, who Israel got to walk to school.

“Israel’s kindergarten teacher moved up with him to 1st grade this year and we couldn’t be happier,” Duggar added.

She also explained that Sam “is super happy to be getting some one-on-one time with mommy” as he does preschool at home and “regular library visits.”

Duggar rose to fame on “19 Kids and Counting” before starring in “Counting On” with her husband before leaving the show in 2017 to have more privacy.

“Counting On” has since been cancelled in the wake of Josh Duggar’s arrest on child porn charges.