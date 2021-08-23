Loretta Lynn has sadly lost her ranch foreman, Wayne Spears.

In a Facebook post, Lynn revealed she is “heartbroken” after Spears died in the floods devastating central Tennessee.

“There are no words at the ranch today…only tears. Our ranch family is our family. We lost my amazing ranch foreman, Wayne in this devastating flood. He took such good care of things here on the ranch for us. He’s one of us and the whole Lynn family Is heartbroken. Please pray for his precious family and friends,” she wrote.

“With the heaviest of hearts we are saddened to report that our beloved foreman Wayne Spears did not survive being swept up in the flood waters,” the post continued. “Wayne has been a family friend to the Lynns and a fixture to the Ranch for decades and we are all devastated by his passing.”

According to CNN, Spears and at least 20 others died in the floods as of Sunday. Many more are missing.

“The Ranch will never be the same without him but he will always be remembered for his ready smile, kind heart, and willingness to go the extra mile for everyone around him,” Lynn added. “Eventually we’ll rebuild our community, our ranch, our lives and our homes, but only God could build a man like Wayne Spears. There’s just no replacing that. May he rest in peace.”

Sheriff Chris Davis told USA Today that Spears went to check on the animals in the barn and “next thing you know, he goes from checking animals in the barn to hanging on in the barn to people seeing him floating down the creek. And that’s how fast it had come up.”