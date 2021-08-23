Snoop Dogg is fascinated by the milk crate challenge just like everyone else.

“Quick question: who is the n***a that’s settin’ up all these mothaf**kin’ milk crates for n***as to bust they head on? Who is the architect of the statue that these n***as can’t seem to complete? I’d like to meet the n***a that made the egg carton mothaf**kin’ crates lined up bridge of death,” said Snoop Dogg in an Instagram video. “Yousa hell of a n***a. Your architectural skills needs to be commended.”

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Calls NFL And NBA ‘Racist, Period’ Over Lack Of Black Ownership: ‘We Still The Slaves’

Snoop Dogg then shared his favourite crate challenge attempts.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg To Join Def Jam Label As Strategic Consultant

Cardi B also shared her thoughts on the challenge, sharing a meme reading, “I really think I can make it up and down those crates.”