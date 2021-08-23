Cue the wedding bells!

Hardy popped the question to girlfriend Caleigh Ryan.

“I’m not her boyfriend anymore,” he wrote next to a photo of him on one knee, surrounded by rose petals at The Lyric Oxford in Oxford, Mississippi.

“Beautiful moment,” Breland wrote, while Taylor Lautner added, “YESSSSS CONGRATS.”

“We’re getting married,” Ryan shared on her own page, alongside many more photos of them celebrating. And on her Instagram Stories, additional close ups of the stunning oval ring were posted.

Instagram Story. Photo: @caleighryan

Hardy has written for some of the biggest names in country music but released his first album A-ROCK last year.

He is currently on tour until November.