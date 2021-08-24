Jason Momoa is up for starring in a “Lethal Weapon”-style buddy cop film with his “See” and “Dune” co-star Dave Bautista.

Bautista made the suggestion on Twitter last week, writing:

Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.😬 — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 19, 2021

Momoa was then asked about a possible buddy cop movie as he chatted to James Corden on Monday’s “Late Late Show”.

The “Aquaman” star shared, “I’m not on Twitter, but he literally texted me about four days ago, going, ‘We need to do a buddy cop film.’

“We love each other, you know, obviously we met on ‘See’, we’re on ‘Dune’ together, so I said ‘absolutely.’ And he’s like, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii.’ I’m like, ‘Let’s do it.’ I’m like, ‘I got an idea.’ So it’s off to the races now. We’re doing it.”

Momoa laughed, “It sells itself. Dave loves wearing speedos. I love wearing board shorts. Ya know, both of us with our shirts off. You know, buddy cop film. He’ll be grumpy, I’ll be charming. Boom. It sells itself, bro. Bam!”

“We got the whole thing locked down now. This is huge,” Corden responded. “What are we gonna call it?”

“I’ll leave that to other people,” Momoa insisted, as Corden joked: “Let’s put it out to the room. If anyone can come up with a good title, I actually think we’ve got a good chance of this being passed through, because I don’t think either of them are in this for the art.”

During the interview, Momoa also spoke about his new movie “Sweet Girl” and what he takes from home to make himself comfortable while filming on location. See more in the clip above.