Like most other people, Kelly Clarkson is a huge Ariana Grande fan.

Clarkson chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s “Tonight Show”, with the host asking her about her new “Voice” co-coach Grande, who is set to make her debut when the new season premieres on September 20.

“She’s so funny, like, very witty,” Clarkson gushed of Grande. “She’s hysterical. Everybody vibes so well, it’s good.”

Clarkson and Grande are joined by John Legend and Blake Shelton on “The Voice”, with her joking that it was awkward for Shelton to follow Grande out in front of the audience because she got the biggest cheers.

The “Stronger” hitmaker admitted it was like BTS were in the building.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fallon mentioned how “Since U Been Gone” was Tony Hawk’s hype song, with Clarkson joking that her music didn’t motivate her to work out despite it being on numerous gym playlists.

She then said of filming “The Kelly Clarkson Show” during a pandemic, “Our whole show is about connection — this is irony — in the middle of our season, connecting and then COVID happened. And everyone was isolated. That was kinda crushing.”

“When you do focus on helping others,” she said. “It helps you through your own stuff.”