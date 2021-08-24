Reba McEntire revealed she didn’t actually contract COVID-19 despite previously being told she’d tested positive for the virus.

McEntire chatted to Nancy O’Dell on Monday’s “Talk Shop Live”, sharing: “I did say that I had COVID but when I got tested my antibodies — it came up that I had not had COVID,” according to People.

RELATED: Reba McEntire Gets In On The ‘I’m A Survivor’ TikTok Trend

“I had my antibodies from my vaccine,” she added.

“So I had all the symptoms… I did get tested, you know the test that I had and it said that I had it but then the nurse that came and tested me for my antibodies said that I probably had the RSV virus [Respiratory syncytial virus].”

McEntire previously said during a TikTok livestream that she and her “CSI: Miami” actor boyfriend, Rex Linn, both fell ill from the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

“Stay home. Just stay safe. Stay healthy,” she began in the clip. “It’s not fun to get this. I did get it. Rex and I got it and it’s not fun. You don’t feel good.”

McEntire went on, “We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home, and be protected the best you can.”