Being pro-masks is costing Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Last week, the founder of sports supplement company REDCON1 announced that they are dropping their sponsorship of Schwarzenegger’s upcoming bodybuilding competitions.

The move comes after the actor and former California governor said in a CNN interview that “you are a schmuck” if you don’t wear a face mask according to pandemic guidelines.

“Screw your freedom,” Schwarzenegger added.

Following those comments, REDCON1’s Aaron Singerman distanced himself from Schwarzenegger as a sponsor.

“It’s with a heavy heart and some genuine sadness, that REDCON1 has decided to discontinue any and all support for the Arnold Classic and the other Arnold related events around the world,” Singerman said.

“Anyone who says ‘screw your freedoms’ is un-American, and REDCON1 is a patriotic pro-freedom brand. We support freedom of choice. We don’t want Arnold censored or cancelled. We just can’t support his opinion with our dollars.

Schwarzenegger has been vocal throughout the pandemic about following official and common sense guidelines to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

In an op-ed for The Atlantic, he stood by his words, writing, “I’ll admit, calling people schmucks and saying ‘Screw your freedom’ was a little much, even if I stand by the sentiment. But there is nothing that I’m more passionate about than keeping America great, and it’s the only subject that can make me lose my temper.”