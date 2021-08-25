Dog the Bounty Hunter has got family drama.

Talking to TMZ, the reality star’s daughters Cecily and Bonnie Chapman claimed that they have not received invites to his wedding to Francie Frane.

“I wasn’t invited to my father’s wedding, and I’m not completely sure why I wasn’t,” Bonnie said.

Cecily guessed that, “My dad is having a hard time dealing with the fact that maybe he’s not going to be able to replace my mom, and maybe me and Bonnie bring out a lot from my mom, and that he sees our mom in us. And I feel like that scares him.”

Bonnie offered more detail in a post she shared on Facebook, confirming “the reason I wasn’t invited” was her work on the UnleashedTV series “The System”, a docuseries focused on social justice and racial inequality in the legal system, claiming her father is angry that she decided to “not condemn the streaming platform when they fired my father for using epithets.”

She continued by writing: “I’m sorry, but I can’t defend my Dad’s racism… my father was fired by the platform for using racial and homophobic epithets toward my fellow cast members on the show… I have expressed time and time again my ever-growing disappointment in my father’s progression into his old racist ways.”

Bonnie also alleged that throughout his marriage to late wife Beth, he “would cheat on my mom all the time,” and that Beth struggled to “make him the best man he could be. All too often, that job consisted of dealing with his near-constant infidelity with her friends and strangers while trying to teach him to be a better man. I don’t think that work was in vain; I think mom did change my dad. But that change vanished when my mom died.”

Since Beth’s death, Bonnie claimed, the bounty hunter “has embraced old prejudices and doubled down on racist and homophobic stereotypes. For example, my dad hates BLM and called BLM protestors who I proudly stand with each and every day ‘thugs.’ He has used horrific epithets against LGBTQ people, and he has further aligned himself with right-wing extremists who believe in QAnon theories.”

In response, Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, told TMZ, “We love Cecily and Bonnie very much, as we do all of our family. We pray for their health and happiness every day. Beyond this statement, we wish to keep any family issues private.”

He later issued a detailed statement to clarify his stance.

“Bonnie’s allegations are false and a misguided attempt to derail our wedding. I’m not perfect and have made some mistakes. I’m very appreciative of everyone who has spoken out on my behalf including my daughter Lyssa,” he wrote in a statement provided to ET.

“It’s one thing to attack me but it’s not appropriate to spread lies about Francie. The claim Francie traveled while knowingly ill with COVID-19 is simply not true,” he added.

“Sadly, Bonnie and Cecily have been employed by disgruntled former associates with multiple felonies who want revenge at any cost and are attempting to tarnish my reputation,” he continued. “In fact, I met these guys years ago when I was hired to track them down after they jumped bail. Now, they’re allegedly being investigated federally as well as by several state attorneys general according to multiple reports.”

The statement concluded, “Please pray for Bonnie and Cecily to be released from whatever hold these people have on them. We love them and pray for them everyday. Despite the sadness we feel at this rift in our family, Francie and I are looking forward to celebrating our wedding next week with the rest of our family and close friends.”

Lyssa stood up for her dad in a tweet published on Monday. She asserted that Duane is “not a racist and not homophobic,” while accusing her sisters of “putting out lies about our father.”

My sister(s) are putting out lies about our father. Do not listen! For the record, Bonnie and Cecily are loved by our family and we are heartbroken that bad people are using them to get revenge on Dad. Dad is not a racist and not homophobic. He loves all people. — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) August 23, 2021

Dog and Francie announced their engagement in May 2020, 10 months after the death of his wife of 13 years Beth Chapman.