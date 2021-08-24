Dog the Bounty Hunter has got family drama.

Talking to TMZ, the reality star’s daughters Cecily and Bonnie Chapman claimed that they have not received invites to his wedding to Francie Frane.

“I wasn’t invited to my father’s wedding, and I’m not completely sure why I wasn’t,” Bonnie said.

Cecily guessed that, “My dad is having a hard time dealing with the fact that maybe he’s not going to be able to replace my mom, and maybe me and Bonnie bring out a lot from my mom, and that he sees our mom in us. And I feel like that scares him.”

In response, Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, told TMZ, “We love Cecily and Bonnie very much, as we do all of our family. We pray for their health and happiness every day. Beyond this statement, we wish to keep any family issues private.”

Dog and Francie announced their engagement in May 2020, 10 months after the death of his wife of 13 years Beth Chapman.