Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim waited two months before going public with their relationship.

The “Selling Sunset” stars told the world about their romance in July while on a European vacation with Jason’s twin brother Brett Oppenheim, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet, and model Tina Louise.

However, Stause has now revealed that wasn’t when they first started dating, telling E! News’ “Daily Pop” of why they waited: “It’s just one of those things. You don’t want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is.

“We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it.”

She added, “We made it to a point where we’re really happy to share it because we knew exactly what it was, so it’s all good.”

Fellow “Selling Sunset” star Fitzgerald previously dated Oppenheim but Stause insisted there’s no awkwardness between the pair at all.

“We’re all just so close and we all work just so close together, and there’s no hiding it from Mary. We work together constantly. She’s our best friend,” Stause shared.

She added of her fellow “Selling Sunset” stars previously dating, “That was so many years ago. I just feel like, we’re all best friends at this point. Her and Romain [Bonnet] are so happy. It just feels like a family business… In fact, it was fine that she knew because she could kind of detract any [attention] because Mary’s there, so we’re all just hanging out as a group.”