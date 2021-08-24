Tom Hanks is a universally loved actor but he won’t be placed on his granddaughters’ power rankings.

Colin Hanks, the eldest of Tom’s four children, revealed that his daughters Olivia, 10, and Charlotte, 8, aren’t too high on the two-time Oscar winner’s resume.

“They’re aware of what he does, for sure,” Colin told Us Weekly. “It’s just the same way they’re aware of what their father does for a living, but they don’t have really much interest in it… I mean, I wasn’t on ‘Hannah Montana’, so they don’t really have any interest in what I do.”

“Hopefully, they don’t choose that,” he said of his kids acting. “I keep telling them they can do whatever they want… I really am more interested in seeing what they choose to do and what they sort of gravitate toward. That’s always an important thing for parents to do.”

Colin, 43, has played major roles in programs like “Life in Pieces” and “Fargo”. He will also star in the upcoming shows “Impeachment: American Crime Story” and “The Offer”.