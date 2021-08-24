Christina Haack has no problem chopping it up with the public.

Haack, 38, posted a family photo on Instagram on Monday. The photo showed Haack, her children Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6, and her boyfriend Joshua Hall having dinner in Las Vegas. The HGTV star shares the two kids with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

One commenter inquired, perhaps with too much zest, as to why Haack’s son Hudson, 23 months, was not present in the photo.

“Does Hudson exist?” the user asked. “Hardly see the boy in any of the pictures.”

“Just because I don’t post my every move of course shamed for it — we have 50/50 custody,” said Haack, who shares Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead. “Hudson is a busy boy and I like to stay off my phone mostly with the kids.

“This was a busy trip and a toddler couldn’t have enjoyed it with naps etc. But thank you for your concern. He’s happy and well taken care of.”

Haack and Hall started dating in July, following her divorce from Anstead in November. The lovebirds were recently spotted packing on the PDA during a date at Mastro’s Ocean Club restaurant in California.