Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The early life of a notorious killer is coming into focus.

On Tuesday, the first trailer was released for the new drama “Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman” about the life of America’s best-known female serial killer.

RELATED: ‘Boy Next Door Killer’ Gets Death Sentence For Murders Of 2 Women

Billed as a “companion piece and ‘Monster’ prequel,” the film tells the story of “Aileen Wuornos’ early life in 1976.”

Photo: Dark Star Pictures

According to the official synopsis, “The film follows America’s most notorious female serial killer in Florida when she marries an older, wealthy yacht club president, only to inflict mayhem within her new family and Florida’s high society.”

RELATED: Evan Peters Is Notorious Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer In First Set Photo From Ryan Murphy Netflix Series ‘Monster’

Directed by Daniel Farrands, the film stars Peyton List as Aileen Wuornos, as well as Tobin Bell, Lydia Hearst, Nick Vallelonga, and more.

“Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman” will premiere in theatres for one night only on Sept. 20 and hits VOD on Oct. 8.