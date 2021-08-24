If you’re having trouble sleeping, Regé-Jean Page could help.

The “Bridgerton” star has teamed up with the meditation app Calm and will take listeners on a journey through Olde England in a story titled “The Prince and the Naturalist”.

Calm wrote on its website, “In Olde England, a naturalist and his royal pupil find that Nature is the best teacher.”

The wait is over, travel back in time to Old England with @regejean Listen now on Calm: https://t.co/S5r4G2V3YU pic.twitter.com/V9j4yUXLyA — Calm (@calm) August 24, 2021

Page follows in the footsteps of Harry Styles and Matthew McConaughey among others, who have previously teamed up with the sleep app.

“I know how valuable relaxation is for us all, especially in trying times, so I couldn’t be more glad to lend my voice to a Sleep Story,” Page said in a statement, according to Mashable.