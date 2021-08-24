Olivia Rodrigo can now be crowned Spotify’s Queen of the Summer, both in Canada and abroad.

Rodrigo topped Spotify’s Songs of the Summer list with “good 4 u”, which totalled more than 600 million streams worldwide between May 29 and Aug. 22. The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star released the song as part of her debut studio album, Sour.

Take a look at Spotify’s Top 20 Songs of the Summer below.

Most streamed songs of the summer globally (based on streams from May 29 – August 22, 2021):

1. “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

2. “Beggin’” by Måneskin

3. “Todo De Ti” by Rauw Alejandro

4. “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X

5. “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” by Doja Cat

6. “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI

7. “Yonaguni” by Bad Bunny

8. “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran

9. “Butter” by BTS

10. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

11. “deja vu” by Olivia Rodrigo

12. “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” by Måneskin

13. “Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)” by Justin Bieber

14. “traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo

15. “Qué Más Pues?” by J Balvin, Maria Becerra

16. “Save Your Tears (with Ariana Grande) (Remix)” by The Weeknd

17. “drivers licence” by Olivia Rodrigo

18. “happier” by Olivia Rodrigo

19. “Leave The Door Open” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

20. “Astronaut In The Ocean” by Masked Wolf

While Rodrigo also claimed the number 1 spot in Canada, the rest of Canada’s streaming habits plays out differently.

1. “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

2. “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI

3. “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” by Doja Cat

4. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

5. “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X

6. “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran

7. “Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)” by Justin Bieber

8. “Beggin’” by Måneskin

9. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

10. “deja vu” by Olivia Rodrigo

11. “RAPSTAR” by Polo G

12. “traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo

13. “Beautiful Mistakes” (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) by Maroon 5

14. “Astronaut In The Ocean” by Masked Wolf

15. “Save Your Tears” (with Ariana Grande) (Remix) by The Weeknd

16. “INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow)” by Lil Nas X

17. “Friday” (feat. Mufasa & Hypeman) – Dopamine Re-Edit by Riton

18. “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo

19. “Butter” by BTS

20. “Mood” (feat. iann dior) by 24kGoldn

Top podcasts of the summer globally (based on number of listeners from May 29 – August 22, 2021):

1. “The Joe Rogan Experience”

2. “Crime Junkie”

3. “Call Her Daddy”

4. “The Daily”

5. “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard”

6. “Gemischtes Hack”

7. “TED Talks Daily”

8. “Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain”

9. “Audice Wellness Services”

10. NPR News Now”

Top podcasts of the summer in the Canada (based on number of listeners from May 29 – August 22, 2021):

1. “The Joe Rogan Experience”

2. “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard”

3. “Call Her Daddy”

4. “Takeover”

5. “Crime Junkie”

6. “The Daily”

7. “SmartLess”

8. “Stuff You Should Know”

9. “Relaxing White Noise”

10. “Let’s Find Out ASMR”