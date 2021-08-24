Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton’s relationship is still going strong.

On Monday, the couple, who met while starring together in “Bohemian Rhapsody”, were spotted out in West Hollywood.

Donning masks, Malek and Boynton hit up a local bookstore during the rare public outing.

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek – Photo: Backgrid

The couple were last seen together in April in Croatia, where Boynton was filming the upcoming TV series remake of “The Ipcress File”.

Recalling working with Malek on “Bohemian Rhapsody”, Boynton told The Cut in 2019, “Rami felt so much the leader of that set. The cast became so close going through that, as you always do when going through a particularly stressful experience, to put it politely.”