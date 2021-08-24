Kid Cudi is mourning the death of his best friend, Freshie.

Cudi, 37, announced on Tuesday that his dog passed away earlier in the week. The “Day ‘N’ Nite” rapper shared an emotional post on Instagram, revealing that Freshie died surrounded by loves ones.

“I held his hand and whispered in his ear to let him know I was there while he slipped away,” Cudi wrote. “I told him he was a special boy, my best friend, that he was perfect and that I loved him and I’ll miss him so so much. I felt his heart stop beating and felt his last breath.”

“At the time I had no idea I would have such a best friend in my life,” the rapper continued. “He’s been here for 11 years, and my life has been one hell of a rollercoaster this whole time. Freshie was with me through it all every day. He loved me. He really did.”

Cudi described the furry friend as his “guardian angel.”

