Melissa McCarthy is starring in a new Netflix dramedy about grief, love and an insistent little bird.

The first trailer for “The Starling” dropped on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The official synopsis explains, “After Lilly (McCarthy) suffers a loss, a battle with a territorial bird (The Starling) over dominion of her garden provides an unlikely avenue for her grief and the courage to heal her relationships and rediscover her capacity for love.”

MELISSA MCCARTHY as LILLY, CHRIS O’DOWD as JACK. Photo: KAREN BALLARD/NETFLIX

The film’s star-studded cast also features Chris O’Dowd, Kevin Kline and Daveed Diggs.

“The Starling” is scheduled to have its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival in September.

It’s also set for limited release in theatres from Sept. 17, before hitting Netflix on Sept. 24.

Find out which other movies will be screening at TIFF this year.