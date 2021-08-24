Amanda Gorman is eyeing up a future in the White House.

The 23-year-old, who read her poem “The Hill We Climb” at U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration earlier this year, told WSJ. Magazine that she wants to run for office.

She told the publication’s fall “Women’s Fashion” issue, “I think to make the impossible more proximate, you have to treat it as if it’s in reaching distance.

“I used to think about it in the more traditional sense of, Okay, we’re going to do this poetry thing for a little bit, and then you’re going to put the pen down and switch over to politics,” she said. “Being able to talk to people like Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi, I realized I don’t have to change who I am to be a leader. If anything, those qualities will be what become my strength when I bring them into my field.”

Amanda Gorman. Credit: Cass Bird for WSJ. Magazine.

Gorman commented on the chaotic nature of the job: “I’ve always understood the potential of the presidency or political office to both be terrific and also toxic and terrible.”

She shared of the power of language in politics, “It’s often language makers who create a rhetoric for movement. They create a new type of dialect in which people can communicate shared dreams even if those shared dreams have yet to be realized.”

Gorman, who has signed to IMG Models, said of fashion and style: “All art is political. I would say especially fashion. I think about what it meant for the Black Panthers to wear tilted berets, what it meant for African-Americans to show up in their Sunday best while marching during the civil rights movement. And what it’s meant to wear rainbow colours in terms of queerness. What it’s meant to wear white as a feminist. I love getting to find more superpowers in what I wear.”

Amanda Gorman. Credit: Cass Bird for WSJ. Magazine.

Former first lady Michelle Obama had nothing but praise for Gorman, telling the publication: “I knew we were in the presence of someone special. Looking at her, I see someone who can help us draw even closer to a better, more inclusive America — someone who will use her identity as a Black woman and her ability to connect with others to help reshape and repair the world around us.”