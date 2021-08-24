Click to share this via email

Billie Eilish gives her love letter to Los Angeles in a new trailer for Disney+.

Walt Disney Studios Canada premiered a nearly two-minute trailer for its impending concert movie “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” on Tuesday.

Billie Eilish. Photo: Disney/Mason Poole — Photo: Disney/Mason Poole

“Directed by Robert Rodriguez and by Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne the special will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops,” a synopsis for the movie reads. “You’ve never experienced a concert like this.”

The concert will feature performances from Eilish’s new album, Happier Than Ever, plus appears by his brother Finneas, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and world renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo, with Orchestra Arrangements by David Campbell.

“Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” premieres globally on Sept. 3.