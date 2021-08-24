Click to share this via email

A brand new batch of contestants are fighting hard to take home the dough in the first trailer for “Nailed It!” season 6.

“30 Rock” star Jack McBrayer is among the stars competing in the bake-off this time around, and it’s clear the actor is in it to win it.

“I just love seeing the misfortune of others,” he declares in the preview, which dropped on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Hosted by Nicole Byer, the show challenges home bakers to recreate edible masterpieces in the hopes of winning a cash prize.

The new series sees the competitors tackling paranormal pastries, celebrating Black history and attempting to recreate chocolate masterpieces inspired by judge Jacques Torres.

Reggie Watts, Wayne Brady, Big Freedia, June Diane Raphael, Sasheer Zamata and Sam Richardson are among the stars featured in this season’s rotating judging panel.

Nailed It! season 6 premieres on Netflix on Sept. 15.