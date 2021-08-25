Steven Lee Olsen keeps the good times rolling in the new music video for “Relationship Goals”.

On Wednesday, the Canadian country singer dropped the accompanying visuals for his catchy new single, set at a vibrant backyard pool party. The video was filmed and shot by Taylor Kelly in Nashville, Tennessee.

The singer says, “All of the details from my jacket, the classic ride, the crazy dancers, and the cool shots with the fisheye lens, I love all of it. I had so much fun writing this song, we wanted that to translate in the video and I think we did that.”

Featured on his recently released EP of the same name, “Relationship Goals” chronicles the nerves and excitement of a young couple falling in love.

“The way Leo froze in ‘Titanic’ / I finally understand it / ‘Cause I would do that for you,” he sings in the second verse before continuing in the chorus, “Happy ending / Sunday sending flowers to your mama / Love you so good it shows / You’re beamin’ head to toe.”

The Grammy-nominated singer got his start writing hits for superstars like Keith Urban and Garth Brooks. ET Canada recently caught up with the singer, who looked back at his whirlwind rise to fame after recently signing a massive record deal, releasing his new EP, and welcoming a baby boy, Lincoln.

“As a kid, I was dreaming of Keith Urban and Garth Brooks cuts and Rascal Flatts,” he gushes. “When it comes to fruition, it really shows me that I’m on the right track and on the right path of my development as a writer I’m always trying to be a student and learn more, and I feel like that’s a pretty good indicator.”

As for his eight-month-old son, Olsen tells us, “Every time I play music in the house, whether it’s piano or my acoustic or whatever, whatever he’s doing, even if he’s crying, it’s crazy, he will stop and it’s the only thing that will completely calm him and he just gets mesmerized.

“It just it melts me. I mean, it’s hard to get through a song when he’s just staring at you, looking up. And, you know, it’s just, it’s totally emotional and the best thing in the world at the same time.”

Here’s the full Relationship Goals tracklisting.

1. Relationship Goals

2. You Get It

3. Time With Ya

4. You Tell Me

5. What You’re Made Of

Watch our interview with Olsen below.