Nelly’s country era is in full swing.

On Monday night, the artist appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, backed by Breland and Blanco Brown for a performance of their song “High Horse”.

RELATED: Nelly And Longtime Girlfriend Shantel Jackson Split, ‘We’re Just Friends’

While the song features some of trio’s hip hop roots, its sound and lyrics are fully country: “I like my girls a little country (country)/Honky-tonk and blue jeans (jeans),’ the lyrics go. “Texas up to Kentucky (‘Tucky)/I always hear the same thing.”

“High Horse” will be featured on Nelly’s upcoming country-inspired album Heartland, which he announced this week.

RELATED: Nelly Is Selling His Crumbling Mansion For $760K

The long-awaited album is his first since 2013.

As part of the rollout for the new record, Nelly will be the first rapper to headline an instalment of the music series, “CMT Crossroads”.