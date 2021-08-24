Spike Lee is responding to critics of his upcoming HBO documentary series “NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½”, who have called out the filmmaker for including interviews with conspiracy theorists in the project.

In the final episode of the four-part series, Lee includes interviews with members of the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth alongside interviews with politicians and people who lost loved ones in the 2001 attack.

“I mean, I got questions. And I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing about 9/11,” Lee says in a new interview with The New York Times this week. During his interview, Lee was pressed on whether he believes explanations in the official 9/11 report, echoing a prominent conspiracy theory about whether jet fuel could have melted the steel beams that eventually lead to the collapse of the Twin Towers.

“The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature’s not reached. And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground — when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing,” Lee says, amid arguments that discussing conspiracy theories lends credence to them.

“But people going to make up their own mind. My approach is put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the audience,” he adds. The New York Times reporter questioned the validity of Lee’s statement, pointing out that Lee doesn’t ask people to “make up their own minds” when it comes to other topics backed by scientific evidence, including COVID and vaccines.

“People are going to think what they think, regardless,” he replies. “I’m not dancing around your question. People are going to think what they think.”

The filmmaker adds, “People have called me a racist for ‘Do the Right Thing.’ People said in ‘Mo’ Better Blues’ I was antisemitic. ‘She’s Gotta Have It,’ that was misogynist. People are going to just think what they think. And you know what? I’m still here, going on four decades of filmmaking.”