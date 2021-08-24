Click to share this via email

Halsey dropped the latest trailer for their upcoming IMAX film “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” over the weekend.

The album/film experience, produced by Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross, shows Halsey singing about sleeping “with one eye open” and preparing to give birth to their first child Ender Ridley Aydin.

The musician sings in the clip, “You made me whatever you made me/ And you make me more and more a villain every day/ But you don’t know you reap, you sow whatever you give to me.”

Halsey’s film accompanies the release of their fourth album by the same name.

It’s set to debut in IMAX theatres across the U.S. and Canada Wednesday, before the album is released on Friday.

The film will showcase “experiencing the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.”

Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed their first baby last month.