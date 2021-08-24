Simu Li has been on a journey toward Marvel from the beginning.

The “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night with guest host Sean Hayes, and he looked back at one of his earliest jobs as an aspiring actor.

“I was a dress-up Spider-Man for kids’ birthday parties,” he said. “I did that for one summer. I roll up to these six-year-old parties and I would basically get assaulted by them for one hour. Nobody ever believed that I was the real Spider-Man!”

The Canadian actor continued, ” I worked for a company that was a little stingy, and I feel like if you had gotten a movie-quality suit and you showed up, some kids may actually [be convinced]. But I had a less Marvel, more Walmart [suit]. You know like the 1960s Spider-Man meme when they were pointing at each other? And so I showed up like that, and none of the kids knew what that Spider-Man even was. It was terrible.”

“Shang-Chi” is out in theatres on Sept. 3.