Hugh Jackman attends the Montblanc MB01 Headphones & Summit 2+ Launch Party at World of McIntosh on March 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Hugh Jackman and his mom are making up for lost time.

The actor and his mother, Grace McNeil, posed for a sweet photo together, which he shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

The “Logan” star simply captioned the post “Mum.”

Jackman, 52, previously revealed how he was separated from his mum at age 8, after she left Australia to move back to England with his sisters.

“I can remember the morning she left, it’s weird the things you pick up. I remember her being in a towel around her head and saying ‘goodbye,’ must have been the way she said ‘goodbye,'” he told Australia’s “60 Minutes” back in 2012.

He explained, “As I went off to school, when I came back, there was no one there in the house. The next day there was a telegram from England. Mom was there. And then that was it. I don’t think she thought for a second it would be forever. I think she thought it was, ‘I just need to get away, and I’ll come back.’ Dad used to pray every night that Mom would come back.”

Jackman later realized that his mother had been suffering with undiagnosed postnatal depression at the time.

Speaking about how they eventually mended their relationship, he told The Sun, “[We] have definitely made our peace, which is important.”