Tommy Dorfman is living her best life. The “13 Reasons Why” star is opening up about her journey to coming out as transgender in July in a new candid Q&A with InStyle magazine.

Dorfman, 29, graces a special subscriber cover of InStyle‘s October beauty issue. She says she’s always seen herself as a woman, but thought she would come out in her 40s. However, after receiving support and guidance from other trans women, she took the steps necessary for her to come out as transgender.

“A trans elder asked me what I see myself as when I’m older, when I’m 60, 70, 90. It was so clear, I just saw Cate Blanchett,” she says with a laugh. “But I really couldn’t imagine not being a mother or a grandmother. My spirit was so attuned to whatever it means to be a woman. I’ve walked in the privilege of a male body, but [being a woman] is all I’ve known on the inside. Trans women would clock me all the time and be like, ‘Hey, girl, what’s up?’ because it’s sort of a thing you recognize.”

She also got positive reaction from unexpected places after publicly coming out.

“There are some people that I grew up with in the South who I thought I was never going to see again,” she shares. “So it was nice to get text messages and calls from people I grew up going to NASCAR with or who you would expect to be incredibly conservative and not accepting. But to see me, someone they knew as a child, stepping into this space in a public way helped them wrap their heads around it.”