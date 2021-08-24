Canadians can get ready for a dating show like no other with Tuesday’s announcement that “Ex Rated with Andy Cohen” will be making its debut later this month on Slice.

The provocative new Peacock series takes a cue from the old the old adage, “if you don’t learn from your mistakes you’re doomed to repeat them.”

Hosted by Andy Cohen, “Ex-Rated” is inspired by the growing trend among singles of sending exes a standardized “exit survey,” whether they were long-term relationships or casual hook-ups, in order to gain some insight into why these relationships didn’t last.

“The social experiment challenges adult singles of all ages and backgrounds to re-examine their prior romantic partnerships by facing honest and unfiltered feedback from their exes on such topics as their personality, relationships skills, sexual prowess and more,” reads a synopsis for the series.

Along with Cohen, intimacy expert and dating coach Shan Boodram is also on hand to offer candid relationship advice to the singles as they strive to understand their past mistakes and learn from them.

“Ex-Rated with Andy Cohen” debuts Monday, Aug. 30 on Slice, with two back-to-back episodes, with a new episode airing each week for four weeks, starting Sept. 13.