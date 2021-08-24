The forthcoming “Dexter” revival will bring one of the show’s most beloved characters back from the afterlife.

Jennifer Carpenter will reprise her role as Debra, despite the character being killed off in 2013, TV Line confirms.

While taking part in a “Dexter” Q&A at the Television Critics Association summer press tour Carpenter explained, “I don’t think of her as a ghost [per se, but] more of a link or an echo or an inconvenient truth for Dexter. [She] comes back to sort of haunt and punish and caretake and provoke and love [him].”

Michael C. Hall, who plays the show’s titular character, added, “As much as [Deb] is an internalized character for Dexter, I think [she] represents how far he’s fallen… without a compass. I was so excited about Jennifer doing this because I knew she would be able to shape shift and come at Dexter from so many different places. And, of course, she did.”

“It was really fun to crack open our sense of [Dexter]’s internal landscape, because it’s much more pyrotechnic and crazy than it used to be.”

Deb died after suffering from a stroke while hospitalized with bullet wounds in season 8.

Back in March, Carpenter shared an Instagram photo which appeared to show her on set of the new reboot.

“Dexter: New Blood” picks up nearly a decade after the finale left off. The show premieres on Sunday, Nov. 7.