There is so much going on in the world of Chris Sullivan and “This Is Us”.

A gripping fifth season, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Emmys consideration are all on Sullivan’s plate.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor opened up about how the novel coronavirus has affected production on “This Is Us”, as well as his personal life.

“My perspective on the world, and the priorities that I have in my life have all shifted since Bear [his son] has arrived [during the pandemic]. His existence, his presence in my life has — especially this last season — I felt more present on set. There was a new importance put on the work we were doing, but it wasn’t the same as it has been in the past.

“It felt more collaborative, it felt more like we were really doing something together — even though the show may have seemed more disjointed, as far as storylines go and focusing on individuals to keep people quarantined and safe. It was a really calm and focused season, ironically enough.”

Sullivan also dished on the big twist at the end of season five.

“We didn’t know how or when it might all occur. But we’ve known for awhile. And of course, as soon as Dan told Chrissy and I, it was very sad. That’s tricky information to have when you’re just rolling along, enjoying this romantic comedy of a relationship. To know that eventually it’s going to dissolve is hard to handle.

“But if ‘This Is Us’ is a handbook on relationships and exploring every aspect of a relationship, somebody has got to split up — and it wasn’t going to be Randall and Beth. [Laughs] It’s a difficult part of a relationship to discuss, but I know it’s going to be handled delicately.”

Sullivan received a nod for Best Supporting Actor at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Adding, “I’m pretty surprised. I’m pretty confident and proud of the work that we’ve all done this last year, but in a world with as much content and as much incredible creativity and output right now, I was pleasantly surprised and definitely honoured to be included in that list of actors.”