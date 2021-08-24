Cynthia Nixon is throwing some shade at former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The actress, 55, known for her role as Miranda Hobbs on “Sex And The City”, took to Twitter on Tuesday to poke fun at Cuomo after he stepped down as NY governor and following the Television Academy’s decision to rescind the Emmy he won last year for his daily coronavirus briefings.

“The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s),” she tweeted.

Nixon, who ran against Cuomo for the Democratic nomination in 2018, has two Emmys. She won one in 2004 for “Sex And The City” and one in 2008 for a guest appearance on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”. She was also nominated in 2005 for her role in HBO’s “Warm Springs”.

Cuomo’s Emmys were taken away after he was accused of sexually harassing 11 women, including nine current or former state workers. He later resigned as governor, which took effect Monday.

Nixon’s tweet gathered a lot of support, including her “Sex And The City” co-star Willie Garson, who responded, writing, “I love you.”

Nixon is currently reprising her role as Miranda for HBO Max’s reboot of “Sex And The City”, titled “And Just Like That…”