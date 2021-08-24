Click to share this via email

Kanye West is changing his name.

According to TMZ, the rapper, 44, filed legal docs in Los Angeles on Tuesday, asking to legally change his name from his birth name Kanye Omari West to “Ye.”

West has gone by Ye as a nickname for the past few years.

The Blast obtained the legal docs filed by West’s lawyer, revealing West plans to make the change for “personal” reasons. There was no other information provided.

Since West filed in California, he’ll have to wait for a judge’s approval.

The news comes ahead of the rapper’s upcoming listening party on Aug. 26 for his new album Donda‘s release.

While the artist plans to drop “West” from his professional work, he regularly uses his last name in his music, often calling himself “Mr. West” in song.

West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian West still uses West as part of her last name, in fact, it still appears on her Instagram page. The former couple filed for divorce in February.