Alyssa Milano is offering an update on the health of her uncle, who suffered a heart attack while he was driving last week, resulting in the two — Milano was in the passenger seat at the time — becoming involved in a car accident.

On Tuesday, she took to TikTok to discuss the current condition of her uncle, Mitchell Carp.

“Uncle Mitch is still in and out of consciousness; he’s on life support,” Milano said in a video she posted. “My brother went there yesterday and played him some oldies, and his whole body started moving. So, he really loved that.”

RELATED: Alyssa Milano And Uncle Involved In A Car Accident After He Suffered A Heart Attack

She continued by noting that “the nurses at the UCLA Medical Center and the doctors are taking such incredible care of Uncle Mitch, but he’s got a long road ahead of him.”

However, she described her uncle as “a fighter,” revealing doctors told her he might be battling an infection and “that every day is a miracle that he still hangs on.”

Milano’s latest message represents an improvement over her previous social media update, issued the day after the accident.

At that time, she wrote that she and her family were “unsure if he’ll recover” after suffering “a serious heart attack.”