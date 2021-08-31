Alyssa Milano is sharing another update on the health of her uncle, Mitchell Carp, who suffered a heart attack while he was driving a car in which Milano was a passenger, resulting in an accident.

In her latest update, Milano had some encouraging news to share, along with a voice message from her uncle.

“Hey Lyssie,” he says in an audio recording. “I want to thank you for saving me, and I should be getting out of here soon.”

Last week, Milano took to TikTok to reveal that her uncle was on life support, with his condition having improved significantly since then.

“Uncle Mitch is still in and out of consciousness; he’s on life support,” Milano at the time. “My brother went there yesterday and played him some oldies, and his whole body started moving. So, he really loved that.”

She continued by noting that “the nurses at the UCLA Medical Center and the doctors are taking such incredible care of Uncle Mitch, but he’s got a long road ahead of him.”

However, she described her uncle as “a fighter,” revealing doctors told her he might be battling an infection and “that every day is a miracle that he still hangs on.”

Milano’s latest message represents an improvement over her previous social media update, issued the day after the accident.

At that time, she wrote that she and her family were “unsure if he’ll recover” after suffering “a serious heart attack.”