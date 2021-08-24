Madonna is celebrating the birthday of her twin daughters Estere and Stella, who turned 9 on Tuesday.

To mark the occasion, the “Lucky Star” singer shared a number of photos of the twins over the years in an Instagram post.

RELATED: Madonna Celebrates Her 63rd Birthday, Shares Rare Family Snap With Her Six Kids

“2 Beautiful Souls……….who bring nothing but Joy to everyone they meet. 🙏🏼. So Grateful to have you both in my life,” she wrote in the caption.

The proud mom also shared several videos on Instagram Story, of the sisters rapping, dancing and generally having fun.

Madonna/Instagram

Madonna/Instagram

Madonna/Instagram

Madonna adopted the twins from Malawi in 2017, following her earlier adoption of two children from the same African nation.

Speaking with People later that same year, Madonna opened up about why she wanted to adopt two more children.

RELATED: Madonna Throws Skate Park Birthday Bash For Daughter Mercy James

“Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, ‘Why isn’t my kitchen filled with dancing children?’ There’s so many children that need a home,” she recalled. “I thought, ‘What am I waiting for? Just do it.’”

As for what it was about the twins that made her fall in love with them, she said, “It’s inexplicable. It’s like saying, ‘Why do you fall in love with the people you fall in love with?’ You look into the eyes of somebody, you feel their soul, you feel touched by them — that’s it.”