RIhanna isn’t just the founder and CEO of Savage X Fenty, she’s also a model for her massively successful lingerie empire.

The “Chandelier” hitmaker made that abundantly clear in a series of photos she posted on Instagram, modeling some sexy new designs while posing in a swimming pool.

“Subtle summer? We don’t know her,” she wrote in the caption for a pair of photos of herself sporting a sheer red outfit.

She then posted some photos of herself in the same design, but in a different pose.

“☀️Sun & Soaked💧⁣,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #SavageXSummer.

She also shared another photo, this time of herself wearing a red bra while lounging in the pool. “🤑✨Billion dollar smile ✨🤑,” she shared in the caption.

Earlier this month, Forbes revealed that Rihanna was officially a billionaire, estimating her net worth at $1.7 billion.

Her Fenty Beauty company was estimated at being worth a whopping $2.8 billion, while Savage X Fenty was estimated at $270 million.