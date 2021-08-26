Click to share this via email

Rihanna isn’t just the founder and CEO of Savage X Fenty, she’s also a model for her massively successful lingerie empire.

The “Umbrella” hitmaker made that abundantly clear in a series of photos she posted on Instagram, modelling some smouldering new designs while posing in a swimming pool.

“Subtle summer? We don’t know her,” she wrote in the caption for a pair of photos of herself sporting a sheer red outfit.

She then posted some photos of herself in the same design, but in a different pose.

She also shared another photo, this time of herself wearing a red bra while lounging in the pool.

Rihanna then shared a teaser video for her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, which will be available to stream on Prime Video Canada beginning Friday, Sept. 24.

A press release read, “Now in its third-consecutive year, the highly anticipated fashion experience continues to challenge tradition and redefine sexy.

“Featuring an all-star line up of models, actors, performers, and more debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles, the star-studded show is a visually stunning and epic event that raises the bar yet again with special performances from some of the biggest names in music.”

The singer posted on Instagram:

The new collection will also be available for purchase on Sept. 24 via both the Amazon Fashion Store and the Savage X Fenty site.

Earlier this month, Forbes revealed that Rihanna was officially a billionaire, estimating her net worth at $1.7 billion.

Her Fenty Beauty company was estimated to be worth a whopping $2.8 billion, while Savage X Fenty was estimated at $270 million.