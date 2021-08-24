Travis Scott had the sweetest surprise for his little girl. While Stormi Webster isn’t riding the bus to school just yet, that didn’t stop her dad from surprising her with a big, yellow school bus. Stormi’s mom, Kylie Jenner, took to her Instagram Story to document the adorable moment, sharing photos of the toddler in front of and inside the big bus.

“All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus. Daddy surprised her,” Kylie wrote alongside a photo of Stormi touching the bus.

The next photo showed the 3-year-old standing in the aisle of the empty bus, appearing to take in the large vehicle and all its glory.

Earlier this week, ET reported that the pair are expecting their second child together.

“Kylie and Travis are expecting their second child together. The couple is very excited to have another kid and give Stormi a sibling,” a source says. “Kylie and Travis have talked about growing their family for a while and have always been on the same page with wanting more kids.” “Kylie loves being pregnant and enjoyed her last pregnancy out of the public eye, she wanted to be able to have some of that same experience this time — but it was not the best kept secret!” a second source adds. “Everyone is so happy for her. She and Travis are in a great place, and this is something they talked about and really planned for.” According to a third source, Kylie feels that Travis has really “gone out of his way to reprove himself to her,” and surprises like Stormi’s bus seem to be just another example of that. “They are doing great. Kylie’s family is very supportive of her and Travis being back together, and all really enjoy spending time with him,” the source tells ET. “They have seen that he is striving to be the best dad and partner that he can be, and they have been very impressed with his ongoing responsible actions and effort.” Kylie and Travis began dating in 2017 and have been in an on-again, off-again relationship ever since. “They are doing a great job co-parenting together with little to no drama,” a source told ET in February of their relationship. “Neither of them are interested in dating others at this time.”

Despite their ups and downs, the pregnancy news doesn’t come as a surprise, as both Jenner and Scott seemingly have had babies on the brain recently. Additionally, a source previously told ET that the parents were interested in giving Stormi a sibling.

For more on their growing family, watch the video below.

