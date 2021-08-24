Click to share this via email

The last time that the Canadian-born singer known as ANICA performed for the “America’s Got Talent” judges, she received high marks from three of the four judges, with Simon Cowell offering criticism — that resulted in the judge being hammered with boos from the audience.

As the new season’s quarterfinals continued on Tuesday, ANICA made her return to the stage.

In her earlier audition, she performed Janis Joplin’s classic “Piece of My Heart,” and amped things up for her followup with a rocking rendition of Bishop Briggs’ “River”.

When her powerful performance concluded, judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara were on their feet thanks to her raspy Janis-like vocals.

“I’m going to repeat what I said last time — I love this lane, I love hardcore, female rock ‘n’ roll,” gushed judge Howie Mandel, clearly a fan.

Interestingly, even naysayer Cowell was impressed this time out.

“It was a million times better than your first performance,” said Cowell in his praise-filled assessment.