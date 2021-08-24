While the plot of the “Black Panther” sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, is being kept top secret following the death of star Chadwick Boseman, production on the film is well underway.

Stars Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright were recently spotted shooting a scene for the sequel at MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Saturday, Aug. 21.

In photos taken of the filming, the actors are seen in costume as their respective characters: Gurira as Okoye, the head of the Dora Milaje (personal bodyguards to Wakanda’s royal family), and Wright as Shuri, sister of T’challa/Black Panther.

In the photos, the pair were seen wearing the Kimoyo Beads featured in the first movie, advanced communications technology made from Vibranium and used by the Wakandan people.

While it has yet to be revealed what direction the new movie will take, TMZ reminds that in the comic book series that inspired the movie, Shuri becomes the new Black Panther after T’challa passes the torch to her; however, it hasn’t been confirmed that the storyline of “Wakanda Forever” will follow suit.

Production on the upcoming sequel began in June, with the movie set for release on July 8, 2022.