Brooke Simpson bowled over the judges with her “America’s Got Talent” audition of Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You”, and raised the bar with her return on Tuesday for the quarterfinals.

Simpson, who was coached by Miley Cyrus when she competed in the 13th season of “The Voice”, sang “Lost Cause” by Billie Eilish, and the performance instantly became one of the standouts of the evening.

Not only did Simpson earn a standing ovation from all four judges, she also managed to bring a smile to the face of the notoriously critical judge once known as “Mr. Nasty.”

“I think this was the best performance of the night so far,” gushed Simon Cowell of her performance as he grinned.

“Because I really felt this was you. And I really felt your hunger. And it felt like everything was your choice and that you’d come into the Dolby Theatre to give yourself a real shot of getting yourself hopefully into the semifinals, maybe into the final,” he told her, adding: “It was a great performance.”