Spencer Elden is not happy about his association with Nirvana.

In 1991, Elden appeared as a fourth-month-old baby in the nude, swimming in a pool, on the now-iconic cover of Nirvana’s acclaimed album Nevermind, but now he is suing.

According to Variety, Elden, now age 30, filed suit in the U.S. District Court’s central district of California alleging the image on the album cover constitutes child pornography.

“Defendants intentionally commercially marketed Spencer’s child pornography and leveraged the shocking nature of his image to promote themselves and their music at his expense,” the suit alleges. “Defendants used child pornography depicting Spencer as an essential element of a record promotion scheme commonly utilized in the music industry to get attention, wherein album covers posed children in a sexually provocative manner to gain notoriety, drive sales, and garner media attention, and critical reviews.”

Named as defendants in the suit are surviving band members Dave Grohl and Kristen Novoselic; Courtney Love, the executor of Kurt Cobain’s estate; Guy Oseary and Heather Parry, managers of Cobain’s estate; photographer Kirk Weddle; art director Robert Fisher; as well as a number of existing or defunct record companies involved in the release and distribution of the album over the years. Elden is seeking $150,000 from each of the defendants.

Also named is original Nirvana drummer Chad Channing, despite the fact that he had been replaced by Grohl in 1990, prior to recording the album and the creation of the cover.

“Weddle took a series of sexually graphic nude photographs of Spencer. To ensure the album cover would trigger a visceral sexual response from the viewer, Weddle activated Spencer’s ‘gag reflex’ before throwing him underwater in poses highlighting and emphasizing Spencer’s exposed genitals,” the suit continues. “Fisher purchased fishhooks from a bait and tackle shop to add to the scene. At least one or more film cartridges were exposed in a short period of time which included at least 40 or 50 different image shots of Spencer. Cobain chose the image depicting Spencer — like a sex worker — grabbing for a dollar bill that is positioned dangling from a fishhook in front of his nude body with his penis explicitly displayed.”

While Elden has expressed mixed feelings about being famous for the cover image over the years, he has also recreated the photo as an adult, though not in the nude, for the album’s 10th, 17th, 20th and 25th anniversaries.

Speaking to Australian GQ in 2016, Elden said of the cover, “I’m p**sed off about it, to be honest … I’ve been going through it my whole life. But recently I’ve been thinking, What if I wasn’t OK with my freaking penis being shown to everybody? I didn’t really have a choice.”

The named defendants in the suit have not yet responded to the allegations.