Michael Winslow has gone to the dogs… and the ducks and chickens.

This week, the “Police Academy” series star appeared on “America’s Got Talent” to show off his incredible vocal impressions of common noises.

For his performance, Winslow shared a story of being on Hollywood Blvd., watching motorcycles going by, doing pitch perfect imitations of the sounds of bikes.

Next, an animal parade went by, giving him the chance to imitate everything from horses galloping, to ducks and chickens squawking, and dogs growling.

“I thought you are such a unique human being. You are so entertaining,” said Sofia Vergara told him.

Simon Cowell seemed a little less impressed, telling Winslow, “Nobody seems doing better than their auditions.”