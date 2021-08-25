Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are doing their part for the people of Haiti.

This week, in the wake of the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that has devastated the country, the couple donated $10,000 to the organization Hope for Haiti, TMZ reported.

Hope for Haiti is raising funds to provide relief for the people of Haiti as they recover from the damage left by the quake.

According to TMZ, the money Lively and Reynolds donated will be used to set up mobile clinics in communities in need, determined by the local Ministry of Health.

The money will also be used to help with the cost of distribution of necessary items like dry food and warm meals.

Currently, the death toll from the quake sits at over 2,000, with hundreds more still missing.