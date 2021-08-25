Amber Smith is speaking out after receiving some “hurtful” comments about the tragic death of her and husband Granger Smith’s late son, River Kelly.

River died at the age of three in a drowning accident at the family’s Texas home in 2019. Amber and Granger, who also share son Lincoln, 7, and daughter London, 9, recently announced the birth of their fourth child, son Maverick Beckham.

After sharing adorable snaps of the newborn on Instagram, Amber noticed some awful comments, which she then shared on her Instagram Story.

She wrote, according to People: “I never like to give these people more attention than they deserve, but it’s a reminder that we live in a dark world, where people judge one another, and say the most hurtful, cruel things.

“Please think before you type or speak your opinions,” Amber continued. “The Bible tells us that the tongue is a fire — James 3:6 The tongue is also a fire,(A) a world of evil among the parts of the body. It corrupts the whole body,(B) sets the whole course of one’s life on fire, and itself set on fire by hell.”

RELATED: Granger Smith Talks Feeling ‘Responsibility And Guilt’ Over Son’s Accidental Death

“Choose to be the light,” she then shared. “And know who you are in Jesus Christ so when flaming darts come are way you are wearing the armour of God. Not today Satan.”

Amber later posted a video of herself cuddling her baby son while swaying to “My Jesus” by Anne Wilson.

“He’s got daddy’s good hair,” she captioned the cute clip. “We worship away the dark and dance into the light.”

Credit: Instagram/@amberemilysmith

Amber has been open about her struggles following River’s death, previously posting on Instagram: